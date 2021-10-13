Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the September 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on BCKIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.24 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Babcock International Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

Babcock International Group stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

