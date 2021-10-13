Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Badger Meter worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $111.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.54.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

