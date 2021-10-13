BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.06

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 827442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.72.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.