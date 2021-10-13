Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.55 (LON:BGCG)

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (LON:BGCG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BGCG traded up GBX 2.89 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 385.39 ($5.04). 160,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,427. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 405.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 449.08. Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 361.89 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 658 ($8.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £238.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07.

In related news, insider Magdalene Miller bought 2,300 shares of Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £10,143 ($13,251.89).

Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

