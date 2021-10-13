Baker Hughes (BKR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Baker Hughes to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Baker Hughes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKR opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.33 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Baker Hughes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Baker Hughes worth $72,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

