Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Holdings Raised by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,527 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,527 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. AXA S.A. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 17.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 49,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 10.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 151,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,603,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,694,000 after buying an additional 1,827,946 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

