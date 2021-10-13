Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.02. 1,011,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,401,984. The stock has a market cap of $362.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.78. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $36,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

