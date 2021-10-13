Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.16

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.16 and traded as low as $8.71. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 91,466 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of China Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

