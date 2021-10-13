Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.29

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.29 and traded as low as $14.59. Bank of Communications shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCMXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

