Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 347,025 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 11,252.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,025 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.34% of Heron Therapeutics worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $101,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

