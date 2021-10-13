Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 37,342 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 37,342 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 1.13% of Vishay Precision Group worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 89.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 42.0% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 180,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 53,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 35.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,201,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 74,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE VPG opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

