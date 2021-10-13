Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 77,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

