Bank of Montreal Can Buys 798,200 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 798,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.76% of NGL Energy Partners worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,559 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $322.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.96. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 445,000 shares of company stock worth $699,050.

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

