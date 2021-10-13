Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,985,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 99.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,920,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,078,000 after buying an additional 2,950,264 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the first quarter worth $16,994,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,651,000 after acquiring an additional 505,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the first quarter valued at $10,382,000. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

TTM stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. Tata Motors Limited has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

TTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.