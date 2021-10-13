Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 923.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,883 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Anaplan worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $4,926,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 65.3% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $362,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,748 shares of company stock valued at $30,455,145 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.96.

NYSE PLAN opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

