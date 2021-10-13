Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1,278.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,873 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after buying an additional 1,167,065 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 520,715 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,508,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,669,000.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

