Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 497.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 44,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

