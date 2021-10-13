Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.70 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 7,412.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

