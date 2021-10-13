Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.74 Million Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,483 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.44% of TriCo Bancshares worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,363 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.