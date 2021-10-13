Bank of Montreal Can Invests $5.43 Million in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.80% of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 214,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPAQ stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

