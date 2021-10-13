Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 704,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of New York Community Bancorp worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after buying an additional 1,537,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,117,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,437,000 after buying an additional 169,869 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,542,000 after buying an additional 348,646 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,693,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,727,000 after purchasing an additional 195,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

