Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $5.55 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (NYSEARCA:KWT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,551,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 31.20% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWT opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22.

