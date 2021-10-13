Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,345 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Toro were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Toro in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 106.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro stock opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

