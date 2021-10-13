Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 6,604 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,140 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after acquiring an additional 52,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,877 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,294,371 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $71,786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 692,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 103,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.34.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

