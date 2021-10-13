Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 72,188 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.60% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 381,741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $906.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

