Bank of Montreal Can Sells 19,095 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Flowers Foods worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLO. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Flowers Foods by 51.7% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,472,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 670.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 648,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 564,102 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Flowers Foods by 311.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after buying an additional 539,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after buying an additional 527,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 309.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after purchasing an additional 323,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $25.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

