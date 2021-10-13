Bannix Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:BNIXU) Quiet Period To Expire on October 20th

Bannix Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BNIXU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, October 20th. Bannix Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Bannix Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BNIXU opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Bannix Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

