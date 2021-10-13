Bao Finance Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 13th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $523,646.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072282 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00116876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,371.01 or 0.99780479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.32 or 0.06195634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

