Barclays Cuts Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $33.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

Shares of ALKT opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.58. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 23,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $647,984.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,571 shares of company stock worth $6,140,581.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $668,092,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $73,837,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $26,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $26,343,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter worth $23,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

