Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price objective on Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,350 ($69.90) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,883.07 ($63.80).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,639 ($60.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,010.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,853.55.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

