Barclays Reiterates €138.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €131.27 ($154.43).

Shares of AIR opened at €113.24 ($133.22) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €108.42. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

