Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 284 ($3.71) to GBX 647 ($8.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 633.10 ($8.27).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

RMG opened at GBX 417.40 ($5.45) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 475.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 933.25. The stock has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 224.24 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.