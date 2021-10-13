Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 49,931,864 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of £9.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.87.

About Baron Oil (LON:BOIL)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 63.75% interest in Timor-Leste Tl-S0-19-16 PSC offshore license located in South East Asia.

