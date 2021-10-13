Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Lowered to $27.50 at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $30.00 to $27.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOLD. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,479,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,838,320,000 after purchasing an additional 332,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,081,845,000 after acquiring an additional 463,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,679 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after acquiring an additional 201,332 shares in the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

