BASIC Price Reaches $0.0115 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $65.22 million and $3.48 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

