Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of BVNRY stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 1.54. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 37.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

