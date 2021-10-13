BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) vs. Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Financial Contrast

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BBQ and Dine Brands Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dine Brands Global 0 0 9 0 3.00

BBQ presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.84%. Dine Brands Global has a consensus price target of $106.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.01%. Given BBQ’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BBQ is more favorable than Dine Brands Global.

Risk & Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dine Brands Global has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Dine Brands Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98% Dine Brands Global 7.83% -25.10% 4.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BBQ and Dine Brands Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million 1.26 $4.95 million N/A N/A Dine Brands Global $689.27 million 2.06 -$103.99 million $1.79 46.19

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dine Brands Global.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats BBQ on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc. owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants. The Rental Operations segment covers rental income derived from lease or sublease agreements covering IHOP and Applebee’s franchised restaurants. The Company Restaurant Operations includes retail sales from IHOP company-operated restaurants. The Financing Operations segment is in charge of interest income from receivables for equipment leases and franchise fee notes generally associated with IHOP franchised restaurants developed before 2003. The company was founded by Jerry Lapin, Al Lapin, Jr. and Albert Kallis on July 7, 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

