Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,643,000 after buying an additional 1,682,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,575,000 after buying an additional 82,576 shares in the last quarter. MWG Management Limited raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after buying an additional 2,360,810 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 612,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,876,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 65,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $87.86 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.88.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

