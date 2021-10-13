Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,500 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the September 15th total of 985,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

OTCMKTS BCCLF opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Becle has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46.

Becle Company Profile

Becle SAB de CV is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

