Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.19 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $83.48 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1,159.43 or 0.02016039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00094504 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.85 or 0.00418793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00033497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

