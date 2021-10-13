Beetle Coin Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 42% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $90,542.62 and approximately $5,872.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.