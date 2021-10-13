Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.12

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.12 and traded as low as $2.68. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 59,782 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.72.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.
About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.
