Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the September 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNTC. State Street Corp bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

