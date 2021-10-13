Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLI. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,799.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,212 shares of company stock worth $13,683,787. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 95.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 180,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Berkeley Lights by 123.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

