Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Gap Down to $26.88

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.88, but opened at $26.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 167 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other news, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,131,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after buying an additional 76,620 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

