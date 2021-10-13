BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) to announce $7.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $340,000.00 to $14.99 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full year sales of $15.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $57.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $121.50 million, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $261.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

