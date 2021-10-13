BHPCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.21 Million (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 13th. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00117820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00075168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.27 or 0.99511190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.28 or 0.06186329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

