Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $269,400.00 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25.

On Monday, July 26th, Kevin Lee sold 100 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $3,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $172,247.64.

On Friday, July 16th, Kevin Lee sold 609 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $20,706.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,884. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $56.81.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $15,628,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

