Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $160.76

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $160.76 and traded as high as $171.37. Biglari shares last traded at $168.70, with a volume of 1,831 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $383.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.76.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($64.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $825.91 per share, for a total transaction of $447,643.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biglari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biglari by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Biglari by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Biglari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Biglari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

