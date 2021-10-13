Bilby (LON:BILB) Trading 5.4% Higher

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51). 40,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 109,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.87 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bilby Company Profile (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

